Sports Minute: Gillispie named coach at Tarelton State for transition to DI

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) - Billy Gillispie has been named head coach at Tarleton State, a program making the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I. The new job comes two years after a successful kidney transplant, and eight years after his last Division I job. The former Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech coach had been at a Texas junior college the past five years. The 60-year-old West Texas native got a four-year contract from Tarleton State. The Texans will begin regular-season competition in the Western Athletic Conference next season, but won't be eligible for Division I postseason play until the 2024-25 season.

