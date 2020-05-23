Sports Minute: HBCUs work to return to sports amid new coronavirus
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
Historically black schools in the Southwestern Athletic Conference have fared well economically so far despite limited resources and the shutdown of sports because of the pandemic. But their programs could take a huge financial hit if fans are banned from football games this fall. Teams in the SWAC as well as many other HBCUs across the country earn some money from television contracts. But the primary source of revenue from football comes from putting fans in the stands.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Valley Catholic mass gatherings to resume on Monday
-
Hidalgo County leaders react to Gov. Abbott's letter over CARES funding distribution
-
Health officials see spike in younger coronavirus patients in Hidalgo County
-
Valley infectious disease expert expects spike in COVID-19 cases after holiday weekend
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 22