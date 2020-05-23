Sports Minute: HBCUs work to return to sports amid new coronavirus

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

Historically black schools in the Southwestern Athletic Conference have fared well economically so far despite limited resources and the shutdown of sports because of the pandemic. But their programs could take a huge financial hit if fans are banned from football games this fall. Teams in the SWAC as well as many other HBCUs across the country earn some money from television contracts. But the primary source of revenue from football comes from putting fans in the stands.

