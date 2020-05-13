Sports Minute: High-tech devices help NFL teams keep players safe, in shape

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - High-tech devices are becoming an offseason game changer for the NFL. Some teams, like the Indianapolis Colts, are collecting heart rate data in hopes of creating safer, more efficient workout programs for individual players. And with team facilities still shuttered and players relegated mostly to being at or near their homes, it's giving coaches an opportunity to advise players of the best way to be in shape whenever football resumes.

