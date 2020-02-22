Sports Minute: Hopkins'double-double lifts Texas Southern past MVSU 94-92

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) - Justin Hopkins had a career-high 24 points with 10 rebounds as Texas Southern edged Mississippi Valley State 94-92. John Jones had 19 points and Tyrik Armstrong added 16 points and six rebounds for Texas Southern. Eden Ewing had 10 points. Hopkins made 9 of 11 shots. Michael Green had 26 points for the Delta Devils. Caleb Hunter added 21 points, six assists and five steals. Torico Simmons had 19 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.