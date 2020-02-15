Sports Minute: Jacobson helps Iowa State rout struggling Texas 81-52

By ROB GRAY

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Michael Jacobson scored a season-high 21 points, Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon added 17 points apiece, and Iowa State dominated struggling Texas for an 81-52 victory. The Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 Big 12) never trailed and started the second half with a 9-0 run, building a commanding 46-26 lead. Courtney Ramey scored a season-high 21 points to lead Texas (14-11, 4-8), which fell behind by double digits with 9:01 left in the first half and trailed by as many as 30 points.

