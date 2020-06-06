x

Sports Minute: Kurt Thomas, first US man to win world gym title, dies at 64

4 hours 2 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 June 06, 2020 6:06 PM June 06, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The Associated Press

Kurt Thomas, the first U.S. male gymnast to win a world championship gold medal, has died. He was 64. Thomas’ family said he died Friday. He had a stroke May 24, caused by a tear of the basilar artery in the brain stem. After competing in the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Thomas won the floor exercise in the 1978 world championships in Strasbourg, France, for the first U.S. men’s title. In the 1979 worlds in Fort Worth, Texas, he successfully defended the floor exercise title and won the horizontal bar. Thomas lost a chance for Olympic gold when the United States boycotted the 1980 Olympics.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days