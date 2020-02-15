Sports Minute: Murray, Larsson lift Incarnate Word past New Orleans 67-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Lutz registered 19 points and seven assists and Marcus Larsson threw down the winning dunk with one second remaining as Incarnate Word edged New Orleans 67-66. Keaston Willis had 11 points for Incarnate Word and Dwight Murray Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Larsson had six points and five assists. Troy Green had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers. Bryson Robinson added 13 points. Ahren Freeman had 10 points.

