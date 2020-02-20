Sports Minute: Ortiz: Fiers 'looking like a snitch' in Astros cheating

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says Astros pitcher Mike Fiers is “looking like a snitch” for disclosing the team's cheating scandal only after he had left the team. Ortiz says the Oakland right-hander should have put a stop to it when he was in Houston. The Astros were caught illegally using video to steal opponents signs during their championship season of 2017. After Fiers blew the whistle to The Athletic, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and bench coach Alex Cora - who had moved on to manage the Red Sox - all lost their jobs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.