Sports Minute: Pandemic puts first-year football coaches in deeper bind

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

First-year college football coaches have been put even further behind because of the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. New coaches already have plenty of ground to make up, from getting to know assistant coaches and players to installing new systems on both sides of the ball. The shutdowns have made their situation even more complicated as they try to build a foundation in preparation for next season while not knowing when it will begin.

