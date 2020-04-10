Sports Minute: Pandemic puts first-year football coaches in deeper bind
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
First-year college football coaches have been put even further behind because of the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. New coaches already have plenty of ground to make up, from getting to know assistant coaches and players to installing new systems on both sides of the ball. The shutdowns have made their situation even more complicated as they try to build a foundation in preparation for next season while not knowing when it will begin.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Officials consider multiple plans as Valley coronavirus cases rise
-
Emergency personnel take extra precautions to respond to possible virus calls
-
Texas Workforce Commission shift strategy to help process unemployment claims
-
Coronavirus priority puts delay on mosquito spraying in parts of the Valley
-
PSJA ISD provides virtual counseling to students during pandemic