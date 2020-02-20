Sports Minute: Pearson leads Texas State past Georgia Southern 70-55
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - Nijal Pearson had 20 points as Texas State beat Georgia Southern 70-55. Marlin Davis had 16 points for Texas State, which earned its fifth straight home victory. Isaiah Crawley had 18 points and seven rebounds for Georgia Southern. Ike Smith added 11 points. Texas State dominated the first half and led 42-20 at halftime. The Eagles' 20 first-half points marked a season low for the team.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
