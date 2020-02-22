Sports Minute: Ramsey scores 25, Texas Tech routs Iowa State 87-57

By ROB GRAY



AMES, Iowa (AP) - Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a game-high 25 points, Kyler Edwards added 19 points and Texas Tech routed Iowa State 87-57 Saturday night. The Red Raiders drained 15 of their first 19 shots and led by double digits the final 24:30 of the game. Solomon Young had 16 points for the Cyclones, who lost to Texas Tech for the second straight time at home.

