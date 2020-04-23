Sports Minute: Recent trades leave Texans without 1st-round pick this year

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

The Houston Texans were spectators during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night in a year where they're without a pick in the opening round. But unlike some recent trades by the team, the move that left Houston without a first-round pick was an important one: securing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to make sure franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would stop taking such a pounding.

