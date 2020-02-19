Sports Minute: Road less traveled: Some NHL teams moving AHL squads closer
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) - The average distance from rink-to-rink between NHL teams and their AHL affiliates is roughly 460 miles. Several teams have recently moved their minor-league affiliates closer to base camp. The Colorado Avalanche relocated their farm team from San Antonio, Texas, to Loveland, Colorado, in 2018. The Ottawa Senators moves theirs from Binghamton, New York, to Belleville, Ontario, in 2017. The Vegas Golden Knights announced a few days ago their purchase of an AHL franchise from the operators of the San Antonio Rampage. The plan is to relocate the team to Henderson, Nevada, and begin play at the Orleans Arena next season.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Mission approves controlled firework test for proposed 4th of July celebration
-
Former Mission pastor accused of sexual assault granted continuance
-
Valley doctor explains how long viruses can last on surfaces
-
Candidates in Cameron County sheriff's race call for change
-
Officials encourage Willacy County residents to vote due to low turnout history