Sports Minute: Road less traveled: Some NHL teams moving AHL squads closer

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) - The average distance from rink-to-rink between NHL teams and their AHL affiliates is roughly 460 miles. Several teams have recently moved their minor-league affiliates closer to base camp. The Colorado Avalanche relocated their farm team from San Antonio, Texas, to Loveland, Colorado, in 2018. The Ottawa Senators moves theirs from Binghamton, New York, to Belleville, Ontario, in 2017. The Vegas Golden Knights announced a few days ago their purchase of an AHL franchise from the operators of the San Antonio Rampage. The plan is to relocate the team to Henderson, Nevada, and begin play at the Orleans Arena next season.

