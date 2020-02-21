Sports Minute: Willis scores 23, hits key 3-pointer in Incarnate Word win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Keaston Willis had 23 points as Incarnate Word defeated McNeese State 65-59 on Wednesday night. Drew Lutz had 14 points for Incarnate Word. Vincent Miszkiewicz added seven points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Willis hit a 3-pointer to give Incarnate Word a 58-56 lead with 2:38 remaining and the Cardinals led the rest of the way. Sha'markus Kennedy had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Cowboys, who have lost five games in a row. Dru Kuxhausen added 17 points. Roydell Brown had eight points and 11 rebounds.

