Sports Minute: WNBA postpones start of season this month because of virus
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no indication when play would begin. The league was scheduled to open training camps April 26 and the regular season was set to begin May 15. The WNBA will still hold a “virtual” draft April 17. Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. The WNBA was was set to begin its 24th season. It is longest running professional women’s sports league.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Maximum of 2 people per household allowed in Weslaco businesses
-
Crisis line launched to help cope with anxiety amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Valley health officials expand on hospital resources available for coronavirus treatment
-
Harlingen police looking for 2 men following home burglary
-
Valley first responders taking extra precautions amid pandemic