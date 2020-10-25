Sports Minute: World Series notes: Phillips delivers big hit for Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brett Phillips was acquired by Tampa Bay in a trade with Kansas City in August. It seemed like a minor move right up until late Saturday night.

The 26-year-old Phillips came up with the biggest swing of his career in Game 4 of the World Series, hitting a two-out single in the ninth that sent the Rays to a wild 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillips' first career postseason hit drove in Kevin Kiermaier, tying it at 7. Randy Arozarena then scored the winning run when catcher Will Smith was unable to catch a throw to the plate.

"Man, baseball is fun,” Phillips said.

It was the first plate appearance for Phillips since Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 7. He entered Game 4 against the Dodgers in the eighth inning as a pinch runner.

“Brett Phillips ... Put him on the roster for a defensive replacement, baserunner-type of guy. He knows his role," Kiermaier said. “Comes up, biggest at-bat of his life, comes through.”

Phillips, a Seminole, Florida native, hit just .150 with one homer and three RBIs in 17 games with Tampa Bay during the regular season. He is a .202 career hitter in 153 big league games since his debut with Milwaukee in 2017.

CLAYTON'S TURN

The Dodgers will have to bounce back quickly from their heartbreaking Game 4 loss. But at least they'll have ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound when the series resumes Sunday night.

Los Angeles is looking to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Series as it tries for its first championship since 1988.

The 32-year-old Kershaw, who is from nearby Dallas has spent all 13 of his big league seasons with Los Angeles. The left-hander is an eight-time All-Star, three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and the 2014 NL MVP.

“When you’ve been working so long and so hard for one goal and it’s getting closer and closer with each win, it’s harder not to think about the end game and what that might be like,” he said. “But you just have to. ... So for me at least, it’s just a constant focus on the next day, the next game, the next pitch. And you just have to remind yourself, you just have to, really discipline yourself to do it.”

Kershaw pitched six innings of one-run ball in the Dodgers' 8-3 victory in Game 1. He struck out eight and walked one.

“You definitely have to take into consideration what you’ve done against these guys in the past, in Game 1,” he said. “Any time that hitters see you, they get a little bit more of an advantage. ... You might have to change a few things up but for the most part, just continue to pitch the way that you pitch.”

Kershaw is 12-12 with a 4.22 ERA lifetime in the postseason.

JI-MAN STRETCH

Ji-Man Choi focused on getting more flexible after dealing with some injuries in the minor leagues. Now the 6-foot-1, 260-pound Rays first baseman is doing full splits in the World Series.

Tampa Bay fans have seen the Ji-Man stretches, but there is a much bigger audience for the World Series, where the South Korean did a full split to take the throw from shortstop Willy Adames for the first out in Game 3 on a grounder by Dodgers leadoff hitter Mookie Betts.

“I try my best to just grab the ball at the earliest point possible. More practice with that helped me with my flexibility,” Choi said through a translator Saturday.

Plus the fact that he said he has been doing Pilates for about two years.

“Ji-Man was talking about his Pilates ... yeah, he looks like a gymnast. He’s built like one,” manager Kevin Cash said, with a smile.

Choi is the first Korean-born position player to appear in a World Series game, which he called an honor.

BETTS BEST

Mookie Betts made an impact on the Dodgers before even playing a game after he was acquired from Boston Red Sox. He addressed his new teammates the day of the team’s first full-squad workout in spring training.

“I was surprised,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. “He texted me the night before and he asked me for Clayton (Kershaw)’s number to text him and kind of ask his thoughts on it. And I was like, whatever you have to say, I’m going to support. Clayton felt the same way.”

Betts is a four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner who helped the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. Roberts said Betts set the tone, from pitchers fielding practice to relay throw drills.

“It was just very genuine, very authentic. And there had been other times in hitters meetings where he’s kind of challenged guys in the best possible way to how to go about a team approach as an offense,” Roberts said. “Just understanding that if we do things the right way in spring training, we’ll do those things all the way through the World Series. So that kind of message resonated with everyone.”

SO CLOSE

Los Angeles infielder Max Muncy played high school baseball about 25 miles from the new Texas Rangers ballpark, and still lives in that area where he grew up. But he hasn't been able to go there, even though the Dodgers have been in North Texas for three weeks.

The postseason teams have been in a bubble environment since starting postseason play at neutral sites. For the Dodgers, that has been the same resort hotel about 15 miles from the stadium where they also played their NL Division Series and the NL Championship Series.

“You're so close and you're so far away,” Muncy said Saturday. “It's home to me and my wife, it's where we have our house. Not being able to go see that, see our friends, see our family, not even allowed to have our pets, you know it's just been extremely difficult. We're really close to the end, and hopefully it's something that's going to all be worth it."

Muncy said the first thing he and his wife will do after the World Series is pick up their pets, “and just go home and enjoy.”

Kershaw still lives in Dallas, and rookie right-hander Dustin May is from nearby Justin, Texas.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.