Starr County: 3 people have tested positive for coronavirus

Starr County announced on Thursday that three people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

During a news conference at the Starr County Courthouse on Thursday morning, Dr. Jose Vazquez and County Judge Eloy Vera summarized the results of drive-thru testing in Starr County.

Two of 29 people tested at the drive-thru testing facility were positive for the new coronavirus known as COVID-19, Vazquez said. Another person tested at a local healthcare provider also came back positive for the virus.

In all, three people have tested positive for the virus.

Vazquez, the chairman of the Starr County Memorial Hospital board, said a preliminary inquiry indicated one of the three cases is probably travel-related. The source of the other two cases wasn't immediately clear.