Starr County commissioner indicted on unlawful restraint of a child charge
A Starr County commissioner was indicted Monday on a charge of unlawful restraint of a child, according to the district clerk's office.
Starr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jose Francisco "Kiko" Perez was previously arrested in June at the Falcon Port of Entry on various charges, including assault
RELATED STORY: DA: Starr County commissioner arrested on assault charges
when he was initially arrested, Perez told Channel 5 News the accusations were false and referred all questions to his attorney.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
