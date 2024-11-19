Starr County commissioner indicted on unlawful restraint of a child charge

A Starr County commissioner was indicted Monday on a charge of unlawful restraint of a child, according to the district clerk's office.

Starr County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jose Francisco "Kiko" Perez was previously arrested in June at the Falcon Port of Entry on various charges, including assault

when he was initially arrested, Perez told Channel 5 News the accusations were false and referred all questions to his attorney.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.