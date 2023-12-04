Man speaks out after father's grave found desecrated in Starr County

A man is speaking out after he says someone dug up his father's grave in Starr County.

Deputies with the Starr County Sheriff's Office said they found the site exposed on Nov. 18.

"When I saw my father's grave dug up and the casket open, it just broke my heart," Manuel Canales Jr. said.

Manuel Jr.'s father was laid to rest more than 50 years ago, but last month, relatives found his grave desecrated.

"No one had ever disturbed him. So those people that went in there, him or her or whoever it was, those people are sick," Manuel Jr. said.

Manuel Sr. is buried in La Soledad Cemetery near San Isidro, a cemetery surrounded by private ranch lands.

The property owner told investigators he had not seen any suspicious activity on his land. According to an incident report, deputies found footsteps near the grave site, but couldn't use them as evidence because they had already started deteriorating.

Deputies say pieces of metal and wood near the grave led them to believe tools had been used to make a small hole in the casket.

According to the report, deputies asked if Manuel Sr. had been buried with valuable items, but his son could not remember.

The sheriff's office said there are currently no persons of interest.

Deputies and Manuel Jr.'s family are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

