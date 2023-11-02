Starr County officials investigate overnight break in at La Grulla High School
Starr County officials are investigating a break in at La Grulla High School that happened Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District said a vehicle on school grounds was stolen.
They said a suspect has been identified as a student. Authorities did not say if the student was in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
