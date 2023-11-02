x

Starr County officials investigate overnight break in at La Grulla High School

1 hour 38 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, November 02 2023 Nov 2, 2023 November 02, 2023 12:51 PM November 02, 2023 in News - Local

Starr County officials are investigating a break in at La Grulla High School that happened Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District said a vehicle on school grounds was stolen. 

They said a suspect has been identified as a student. Authorities did not say if the student was in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

