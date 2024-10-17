Starr County program offering free training to Latina business owners

A program geared toward helping Latina small business owners in Starr County hopes to make things easier for them.

The Latina Hope Program — through United Way of South Texas — will offer business owners four months of trainings on marketing, mental health, and budgeting.

United Way of South Texas President and CEO Lilly Killelea said the financial trainings are typically what's needed most.

Killelea says the trainings will be valuable even if their small business doesn't pan out.

“Even if they for whatever reason aren't able to pursue that dream, it's certainly something they can use with their families,” Killelea said.

Applications are being accepted through Thursday, Oct. 24. Applications can be requested by calling 956-844-1428 or 956-735-9572.

You can also pick up applications at the Starr County Courthouse, located at 401 N. Britton Ave. in Rio Grande City.

