Starr County sheriff: Detention officer fired following arrest on federal charges

A Starr County detention officer was fired on Thursday after he was arrested on federal charges, according to a news release from Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes.

Gonzalo Gonzalez was arrested on a federal indictment by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, according to Fuentes. He had been employed with the Starr County jail since Feb. 2022.

Gonzalez “has been relieved of his duties effective immediately,” Fuentes added.

Details of what led to Gonzalez’s arrest, and what charges he faces, weren’t provided. A Thursday night search for Gonzalez’s name on PACER, the online federal court system, yielded no results.

“My commitment to maintaining the public's trust and confidence in the Starr County Sheriff's Office and the Starr County Jail remains paramount,” Fuentes said in the news release. “We will continue to take all necessary measures to maintain transparency and accountability to you, the citizens we serve.”