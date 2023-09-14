Starr County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after shooting brother in the face

The Starr County's Sheriff's Office arrested a 42-year-old man they say shot his brother in the face.

Jose Alejandro Garcia was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to Starr County Memorial Hospital Wednesday at around 5 p.m. in reference to a man with a gunshot wound "in the right eye area," according to a criminal complaint.

The victim, 52-year-old Bernardo Garcia from Rio Grande City, identified his brother — Jose Alejandro Garcia — as his shooter.

PREVIOUS STORY: Starr County Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting brother in the face

Investigators with the sheriff's office contacted a third brother, Victor Garcia, who said he received a call from Bernardo to pick him up because Jose had hit him in the eye.

Victor says when he arrived, Jose began shooting toward his truck even after Bernardo got into his truck, according to the complaint.

The complaint says investigators saw Victor's Ford F-250 was "impacted by gunshots on the passenger door frame."

Maj. Carlos Delgado, a spokesman for the Starr County Sheriff's Office, says Alejandro was later arrested at his residence after a brief scuffle.

Bernardo was airlifted to DHR Health and Delgado says he is in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation.