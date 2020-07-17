State surveys Valley for alternate COVID-19 care sites

The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services are working with Rio Grande Valley leaders to identify locations for alternate COVID-19 care sites, which will be staffed by the U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force.

The alternate COVID-19 care locations may be hotels or other places where medical professionals could provide "post-acute" care.

They would reduce the burden on local hospitals by allowing them to discharge patients who don't require emergency services.

For example, they may accept patients who are ready to be discharged but still need oxygen, said Dr. Emily Prot, the regional medical director for Department of State Health Services Region 11, which includes the Rio Grande Valley.

"Having an extra facility where we can have this post-acute care will be very helpful to our hospitals," Prot said.

Watch the video for the full story.