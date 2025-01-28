STC garantiza continuidad de financiamiento educativo pese a pausa federal
Tras la pausa en las subvenciones federales, South Texas College (STC) informó que esta medida no impactará a su comunidad educativa.
En un comunicado, STC aseguró que los préstamos estudiantiles y las becas Pell no se verán afectados, destacando que el financiamiento educativo para sus estudiantes continuará sin interrupciones.
