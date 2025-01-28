x

STC garantiza continuidad de financiamiento educativo pese a pausa federal

4 hours 37 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, January 28 2025 Jan 28, 2025 January 28, 2025 5:44 PM January 28, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Tras la pausa en las subvenciones federales, South Texas College (STC) informó que esta medida no impactará a su comunidad educativa.

En un comunicado, STC aseguró que los préstamos estudiantiles y las becas Pell no se verán afectados, destacando que el financiamiento educativo para sus estudiantes continuará sin interrupciones.

