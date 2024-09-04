STC making safety resources available to Valley students

With a new semester underway at South Texas College, school leaders want to remind students of the safety resources available to them.

Students who are enrolled at STC can download an app on their smartphone that can be used to report an incident or ask for help when they don't feel safe on campus.

The app is called the Rave Guardian. It offers several safety features students can use with a touch of a button.

Students can use it to message or call campus police, call 911 or start a virtual safe walk. They can also report an incident or threat.

Officials say it also has a GPS feature that lets police know where a student is.

"In the very beginning, like my first two semesters, where I had a really late class. It ended like 7:30-ish, and it was really dark, so I was like, I don't feel that safe walking to the car. So, I called the STC police, and they sent an officer to help escort me to my car," STC student Fernanda Espinoza said.

There are 19 police officers and 35 security guards patrolling the five campuses at all times.

STC also offers safety training for students, like Stop The Bleed and an active shooter demonstration.

Campus police want to remind students if they see any suspicious activity, make sure to speak up and tell somebody and report any type of threat to campus police or the local police department.