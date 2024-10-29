STC receives new funds for advanced manufacturing technology program

Students who are part of the advanced manufacturing technology department at South Texas College can now be eligible to have their tuition paid for.

The program received a $165,000 donation from the GE Aerospace and GE Aerospace Foundation to provide scholarship opportunities to 25 eligible students to cover tuition, books and other expenses, according to a Friday news release.

“These scholarships will enable eligible students to graduate without the burden of tuition, allowing them to pursue careers in the manufacturing fields they are passionate about,” STC Advanced Manufacturing Technology instructor Erika Guerra stated in the news release.

STC’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology department offers occupational skills awards, certificate and associate degree career pathways in precision manufacturing technology, mechatronics, robotics and manufacturing technician. Programs can be completed within one to five semesters, the news release stated.

For more information on STC’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology program, call 956-872-6258.

