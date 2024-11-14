Stench from Weslaco wastewater treatment plant spreading due to maintenance work

Work to maintain the basin at the Weslaco North Wastewater Treatment Plant is creating a stench that’s spreading to various parts of the city.

Weslaco residents are saying the smell is more noticeable this week. City Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said the city has received more calls about the smell from the plant.

The city is replacing the pipes that deliver oxygen to the tanks, which allow bacteria to break down the organic waste.

“We had to drain it out, fix all the basins that are there,” Gonzalez said. “That's why the smell comes out, because it's drained. There’s no water there.”

On Tuesday, Gonzalez said the project is expected to be completed “anywhere from 25 to 45 days."

Weslaco residents said they hope the maintenance is done soon.

