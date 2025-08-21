Stepfather found guilty of shooting, killing stepson in San Perlita

A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing his 18-year-old stepson in San Perlita.

Jose Luis Villalobos was found guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The jury deliberated for three hours before handing down their verdict.

Jose was accused of shooting Arturo Alexis Sauceda in July 2023 in San Perlita.

Throughout the trial, family members of Sauceda testified, including Sauceda's mother, Lydia Villalobos. Lydia was also shot at by Jose, but survived the shooting.

