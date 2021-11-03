Stephanie Meadow leads Volunteers of America Classic

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) - Stephanie Meadow had five straight birdies on the front nine and shot an 8-under 63 in hot and humid conditions Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic.

Seeking her first tour victory, the 27-year-old former University of Alabama player from Northern Ireland began the birdie run on the par-5 second and capped it on the par-5 sixth in mid-90-degree heat at Old American Golf Club.

Meadow also birdied the par-5 13th, the par-4 15th and par-3 16th in the bogey-free afternoon round.

Dori Carter and Amy Olson were tied for second at 65. Winless on the tour, Carter birdied the first four holes on the back nine, then rebounded from a double bogey on the 15th with birdies on 16h and the par-4 17th late in the afternoon.

Olson had seven birdies and a bogey in the morning session. The former North Dakota State player also is winless in the tour.

