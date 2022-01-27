Stimulus grant money available for small business owners in Edinburg

The city of Edinburg's fourth round of the Economic Development Corporation Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovering from COVID-19 (SPARC) is still available for small business owners across the city.

Officials say business owners approved for the funding can be awarded up to $10,000 in stimulus grant money for storefront improvements.

So far, the city has awarded more than $2 million in SPARC federal funding grants to local small businesses.

For more information, visit www.cityofedinburg.com/sparc or call 956-259-HELP.