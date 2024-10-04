Storm Montoya sets school touchdown record in Brownsville Veterans win over Pioneer

The Brownsville Veterans Chargers took down the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks 45-21 on Thursday night.

With the win, both teams now sit at 4-2 on the season with the district season set to start next week.

The game was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but the Chargers dominated the second half. Brownsville Veterans outscored the Diamondbacks 24-0 during the third and fourth quarters which paved the way to the team's fourth victory of the season.

Chargers quarterback Storm Montoya scored his 57th career touchdown in the victory, setting a new school record in route to the win.

"Extremely proud of the team," Chargers head coach J.C. Ramirez said after the win. "We knew Pioneer was a really good opponent... We didn't schedule any cupcakes... We needed a challenge like that. They brought it."

The Chargers next came comes on October 11th against Harlingen while Pioneer is set to face Alice.