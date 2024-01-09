Strong winds cause outages, damage in Brownsville

Many residents in parts of the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing power outages caused by the strong winds on Monday.

The gusts are causing some issues with power lines. According to the most recent Facebook posts from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, there's about 1,200 people impacted by the outages.

BPUB has also said on Facebook they won't be sending their employees up in the air to fix any lines because of the dangerously high winds.

Damages have already been reported, including a Wells Fargo Bank sign falling on top of a parked SUV on Boca Chica Boulevard.

As always in these situations make sure to stay away from power lines and report any that may be down.