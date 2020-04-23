Structure fire under control in Donna, crews monitoring hot spots

DONNA – Fire crews have a house fire under control, but remain on scene working on hot spots.

Firefighters are along Sioux Road, near Hutto Road, in Donna. No word if anyone was hurt.

Right now, firefighters are making sure the blaze does not spread to nearby homes.

Officials say someone was burning trash when the fire spread over to the home. They believe high winds were a factor.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.