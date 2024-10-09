Student of the Week: Roberto Eric Nieto Jr.

Driven and dedicated, those are just a couple of words that describe one student at Los Fresnos High School.

Robert Eric Nieto Jr., 17, not only strives to inspire his peers, but he's also passionate about helping his community.

Robert knows the meaning of hard work. He ranks at the top of his class and is involved in more than 10 student organizations.

"It allows me to show that I can make a difference, not just in school but also outside of school," Robert said.

As president of his senior class and the National Honor Society, Robert has dedicated countless hours to community service, logging over 150 hours of volunteer work last year alone.

"Being a good student is not just in the classroom, it's also in the community, so hopefully as president, I can show that to our other members, that way they can hopefully follow my lead and make our community a better place," Robert said.

From volunteering at different community events, to promoting STEM education, Robert is passionate about inspiring his peers.

"As president of Science Olympiad as well, basically I just get everyone engaged in STEM topics and make sure they're doing what they're supposed to in competitions," Robert said.

Robert's passion for STEM earned him several awards and recognitions. He says one of his proudest achievements is having been selected as a Hispanic Scholarship Fund Scholar.

"I was able to attend a university for five days, University of Southern California," Robert said. "I was able to learn so much from college applications to just financial aid, stuff that's important for the next level."

Outside the classroom, Robert also shines as a runner. He's a member of varsity track and field and cross-country. Something he says helps him balance his busy schedule.

"I can just say 'oh I need to calm down,' and I'll go on a run, and it helps me relax so much to the point that when I get home I can focus and actually do my work," Robert said.

When it comes to his future, he has his eyes set on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I aspire to be a chemical engineer, so I really want to make a difference in the world through my creations or even just doing what I do," Robert said.

He says his family's support gives him the fuel he needs to never give up and just how they inspire him, he hopes he can inspire others.

Robert's dedication makes him this week's student of the week.