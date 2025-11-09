x

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025: Windy and cool, temps in the 70s

Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025: Windy and cool, temps in the 70s
7 hours 27 minutes 29 seconds ago Sunday, November 09 2025 Nov 9, 2025 November 09, 2025 10:10 AM November 09, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days