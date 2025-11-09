Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025: Windy and cool, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Valley food distributor offering low-cost produce bags
-
Edinburg police search for suspect who allegedly threatened girlfriend with machete
-
Setup underway for Brownsville's annual Holiday Village
-
Training like the Vaqueros: The defensive line gets ready for game day
-
Coach's Take: Sharyland High School coach talks Rattler football season
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros improve to 7-3 with a win over Nicholls State
-
Training like the Vaqueros: The defensive line gets ready for game day
-
Coach's Take: Sharyland High School coach talks Rattler football season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Strength and conditioning coach gets Vaqueros ready for gameday
-
UTRGV uses programmed robot to paint the practice field