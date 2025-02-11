Sunny Glen Children's Home holding second annual golf tournament
The second annual Sunny Glen FORE! The Kids TopGolf Classic is set for Saturday, Feb. 22 in Pharr.
The San Benito-based foster home will hold the golf tournament at TopGolf in Pharr to raise funds for foster children in the Rio Grande Valley.
Details of the event, including how to register, are available online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
