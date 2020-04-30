Support from Valley community to ‘Adopt a Senior’ grows

Parents in the Rio Grande Valley are posting pictures on a social media group with descriptions of their child’s interests and high school activities. Adults can send gifts and “adopt” them.

Mari Ochoa sympathized with high school seniors who are dealing with uncertainty. It reminds her of her own struggles in high school, as a teenage mother. She says there's a misconception that once a teenager has a child, their educational journey is over.

Flash forward a few years; Ochoa earned her masters degree to become an educator.

When Ochoa partnered with parents Rick and Priscilla Romo to run the Facebook group Adopt a Senior RGV, her journey came full-circle. She adopted a teenage mother.

“What I have sharing with her through our communication is if I can do it, so can she,” said Ocoha.

Adopt a Senior RGV was created to help students feel less forgotten during the pandemic.

