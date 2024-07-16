x

Supreme Court issues stay of execution for Cameron County inmate

Supreme Court issues stay of execution for Cameron County inmate
2 hours 10 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2024 Jul 16, 2024 July 16, 2024 6:03 PM July 16, 2024 in News - Local

The Supreme Court of the United States has issued a stay of execution for Cameron County inmate Ruben Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was convicted of killing Escolastica Harrison back in 1998. He, along with two others, robbed Harrison of thousands of dollars and stabbed her to death with screwdrivers.

READ THE STAY OF EXECUTION ORDER HERE.

Gutierrez has maintained his innocence, saying he didn't kill her. His attorney, Shawn Nolan, has been on the case for six years and has been requesting a DNA test for years.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says he and Harrison's family are "terribly disappointed."

Tune into Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. for further reaction from Harrison's family.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days