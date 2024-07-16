Supreme Court issues stay of execution for Cameron County inmate

The Supreme Court of the United States has issued a stay of execution for Cameron County inmate Ruben Gutierrez.

Gutierrez was convicted of killing Escolastica Harrison back in 1998. He, along with two others, robbed Harrison of thousands of dollars and stabbed her to death with screwdrivers.

READ THE STAY OF EXECUTION ORDER HERE.

Gutierrez has maintained his innocence, saying he didn't kill her. His attorney, Shawn Nolan, has been on the case for six years and has been requesting a DNA test for years.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says he and Harrison's family are "terribly disappointed."

