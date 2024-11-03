Suspect arrested following Weslaco standoff with HCSO deputies

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after threatening to assault family members and burn down his mother’s residence, according to a news release.

Misael Carrizalez was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest in connection with a standoff with deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a welfare concern Sunday at 5:48 a.m. at the 3700 block of El Gorrion Drive in rural Weslaco where they encountered Carrizalez. A previous news release said no injuries were reported, and all family members were out of the home.

A news release sent out Sunday shortly before noon said Carrizalez was taken into custody by members of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.