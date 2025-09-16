Suspect dead after firing shots at a woman outside the Brownsville Police Station, chief says

A 37-year-old man fatally shot himself Tuesday afternoon after firing at his wife outside the Brownsville Police Station, according to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda.

Sauceda said a woman was going to the police department to file charges against her husband.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Ernesto Martinez Tagal, was waiting in the parking lot in an unknown vehicle, according to Sauceda. As soon as Tagalt saw the woman drive up with a companion, he exited his vehicle and began shooting at her.

Sauceda said after shooting at the victim, the suspect turned the gun on himself; the female victim and her companion were not injured.

The entrance to the police station will remain blocked off as the investigation is ongoing.

Brownsville Independent School District announced on their Facebook page that Sharp Elementary School and the CTE Center were in Secure Mode and Annie S. Putegnat Elementary School was in Hold Mode.

The district has since given the all clear at the campuses.