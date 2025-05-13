Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Brownsville

Several Brownsville Independent School District campuses went into lockdown on Tuesday morning following an officer-involved shooting.

Brownsville Police Department Public Information Office Abril Luna said a suspect is hospitalized following the shooting and will be facing charges.

Luna said a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle, which then escalated to a pursuit.

Luna said while in motion, the unidentified suspect shot at the DPS unit. DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez confirmed the trooper was not injured during the pursuit.

According to Luna, the vehicle came to a stop on Harding Street, between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. The suspect fled on foot but was later located in an alley near 22nd Street; during the encounter, shots were fired.

Hernandez said the suspect was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The shooting led to four BISD schools going into lockdown.

BISD said Porter Early College High School and Cromack Elementary School were in a "hard lockdown" and Canales Elementary School and Faulk Middle School were in a "soft lockdown" as a precaution late Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, the lockdowns were lifted.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Brownsville campus also ordered a shelter in place for students, but has also since been lifted.

Luna said the Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and Brownsville police will be pursuing aggravated assault charges against the suspect.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.