Suspect in Brownsville officer-involved shooting identified

The 26-year-old Brownsville man who was identified as the suspect in a Tuesday officer-involved shooting remains hospitalized, according to Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda.

Alberto Pintor Jr. was identified as the suspect who was shot after allegedly shooting at a Texas Department of Public Safety unit during a police chase Tuesday morning.

The Brownsville Police Department previously said the officer-involved shooting started when a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver — now identified as Pintor — led the trooper on a police chase where he shot at the DPS unit.

Several nearby schools went into lockdown due to the police chase and the shooting.

According to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna, Pintor’s vehicle came to a stop on Harding Street, between 22nd and 23rd streets, where Pintor fled on foot.

He was later located by law enforcement officers in a nearby alley, where shots were fired.

Brownsville police found a suspect weapon on scene, Sauceda said.

Police have yet to reveal the extent of Pintor’s injuries, or who shot at Pintor.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.