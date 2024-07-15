Suspect in deadly Edinburg auto-pedestrian crash charged with murder, issued $1 million bond

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect that intentionally ran two people over Sunday in rural Edinburg, killing one person.

Luis Antonio Garza, 26, from Edinburg, was arraigned on Monday and charged with murder and aggravated assault. He was issued a $1 million bond.

Garza told investigators that he got into an argument with the male victim, identified as 27-year-old Jorge Galvan, over $100, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED STORY: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect in connection to a murder in rural Edinburg

The sheriff's office said Garza admitted to intentionally driving his truck towards Galvan and the female victim, identified as 20-year-old Briseida Cobarrubias, from Edinburg.

Cobarrubias died as a result and Galvan was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, he has since been released.