Suspect in fatal Harlingen hit-and-run crash in custody
The driver accused of striking and killing a 19-year-old man in a Nov. 29 hit-and-run crash is in custody, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
Francisco Moreno Jr. was arrested and arraigned on charges of collision involving death and tampering with evidence, according to a Tuesday news release.
Moreno was identified by police as the suspect in the Nov. 29 hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of Richard Andrew Parmer.
READ PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE CRASH HERE
According to previous reports, Parmer was found that day at around 3 a.m. lying on the side of the road near the 2900 block of North Expressway 77 Frontage Road.
Following a joint investigation with the Texas Rangers, authorities located the suspect vehicle — a white 1997 Ford F-150 single cab long bed truck — in Laredo on Dec. 27.
After conducting several interviews with individuals connected to the vehicle, Moreno was identified as the suspect and taken into custody, police said.
Moreno’s bond was set at $1.5 million.
