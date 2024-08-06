Suspect in McAllen Stabbing Identified

MCALLEN – Police identified the man accused of stabbing a 19-year-old inside a store in McAllen.

Evert Rodriguez, 48, of Mission, was charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

The stabbing happened in a Home Goods store at the 700 block of E Expressway 83 Friday night.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his left shoulder, according to a McAllen Police Department statement sent out on Monday.

Police say Rodriguez appears to be indigent.

His bond was set at $80,000.