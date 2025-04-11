Heart of the Valley: A look at the glucose screenings being offered this month
This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS, NOTICIAS RGV and TAKE 5 will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360 degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV through a series of news coverage in English and Spanish, commercials and diabetes awareness content on-air and on our social media platforms.
In today’s segment, Channel 5 News’ Gloria Walker takes you through the steps of getting a glucose screening being offered by HEB and South Texas Health Systems.
The screenings are free in the month of April. Click here for the full schedule of where the screenings will be available.
