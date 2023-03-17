Suspect in shooting near Edinburg identified

A 32-year-old man is wanted in connection with a Thursday shooting near Edinburg, according to a news release.

Oscar Ivan Ortiz is wanted on a charge of deadly conduct after he was identified as the man the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said shot at a residence near Edinburg, according to a news release.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded Thursday to the 3600 Block of Alamo Road in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim had no injuries, but this residence had several bullet holes.

The victim “reported a man driving a maroon car arrived at his house and shot several times towards his residence,” the news release stated. “Deputies searched the area for the male suspect, but he was not located.”

Ortiz was identified as the shooter via witness statements and physical evidence, the release stated.

Those with any information on Ortiz’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383- 8114.