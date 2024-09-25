Suspect pleads guilty in connection with Brownsville murder-for-hire case

Charly Carrillo Torres. Photo credit: Cameron County jail

A suspect in the Nov. 2020 death of a Brownsville woman pleaded guilty to his involvement in the crime, and agreed to testify against his co-defendants, Cameron County court records show.

Charly Carrillo Torres pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Torres was initially also charged with capital murder while remuneration in connection with the death of Adela Gonzalez Martinez.

According to a police affidavit, Torres was arrested alongside Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez and Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez and charged in Adela’s death.

The affidavit identified Adela as Rodriguez’s ex-wife, and said Rodriguez hired Torres and Jonathan to kill his ex-wife.

Adela’s body was found in her apartment on Nov. 2, 2020 with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the police report, a relative of Rodriguez told authorities that in 2018, Rodriguez approached him and offered him $10,000 to kill Adela because “his wife had taken child support from him.”

The police report said investigators learned Rodriguez had paid his ex-wife $10,000, and he still owed her about $10,000.

Phone records placed Torres at the scene of the crime, the affidavit stated. Torres and Jonathan also appeared in security footage in the suspect vehicle.

According to the plea deal, Torres agrees to testify “if needed” against Rodriguez and Jonathan. In exchange, the state recommends he be given a 25-year sentence and receive jail credit for time served since his arrest.

Court records do not list upcoming court dates for Rodriguez and Jonathan. Both men remain in custody.