Suspect who jumped into resaca in Brownsville arraigned for aggravated robbery

A man who jumped into a resaca in Brownsville to avoid being arrested has been arraigned.

Jose Antonio Ramirez, 30, is accused of robbing a Zales Jewelry story inside the Sunrise Mall with a hammer.

Ramirez fled the scene and attempted to evade arrest by jumping into a resaca. He was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

Ramirez was issued a $105,000 bond.