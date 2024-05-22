Suspect who jumped into resaca in Brownsville arraigned for aggravated robbery
A man who jumped into a resaca in Brownsville to avoid being arrested has been arraigned.
Jose Antonio Ramirez, 30, is accused of robbing a Zales Jewelry story inside the Sunrise Mall with a hammer.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville police: Suspect jumps into resaca to avoid arrest for allegedly robbing jewelry store
Ramirez fled the scene and attempted to evade arrest by jumping into a resaca. He was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.
Ramirez was issued a $105,000 bond.
More News
News Video
-
Mission man in medically-induced coma after being rescued from fire
-
Suspect who jumped into resaca in Brownsville arraigned for aggravated robbery
-
Wednesday, May 22, 2024: Hazy and breezy, temps in the 100s
-
Man sentenced in fatal McAllen shooting
-
Man sentenced to 20 years in girlfriend's death at Edinburg mobile home...